Police demote Inspector for attempted extortion in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has demoted a police Inspector to a Sergeant for trying to extort money from a drone operator.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the demotion to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday.

“The disciplinary process of the police officer that harassed one drone operator on Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge has been concluded.

“He has been reduced in rank from Inspector to Sergeant,” he said.

NAN reports that on April 6, 2024, Hundeyin responded to a viral video showing two police officers demanding a permit from a drone operator on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.

He said that the police officers acted within the ambit of the law to demand to see a permit.

“For emphasis, Nigerian aviation laws stipulate that a permit must be obtained from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for the operation of drones weighing more than 250 grams anywhere within the country.

Also Read:

“Nonetheless, the Police Command in Lagos totally condemns the unprofessional conduct of the officers in attempting to extort the drone operator as can be seen in the concluding part of the video.

“The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has, therefore, directed the Commanding Officer of 49 PMF Akodo, from whose squadron the police officers were duly posted to the bridge, to produce the men for appropriate disciplinary actions,” he said.

Post Views: 0