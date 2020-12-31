The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16, Yenagoa, AIG Austin Agbonlahor, has decorated 12 newly promoted officers, charging them on selfless service to the country.

Agbonlahor gave the charge on Thursday in Yenagoa during the decoration ceremony of the officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the newly promoted Officers are Sermion Udom, Aaron Bassey and F.S. Ekanem, as Deputy Commissioners of Police, while Hassan Yahaya got promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Others ACPs are Suleiman Abdulahi, Damola Victor, Abdukarim Nuhu, Adamu Danusa, Bello Tukur and Elemuba Eugene.

NAN also reports that Kelvin Lafia, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, was promoted to Chief Superintendent of Police alongside Ewebelem Basil.

Agbonlahor, while congratulating the newly promoted officers on their well-deserved elevation, charged them to deploy their intellect and demonstrate sound professional judgment in their decisions at all times.

The AIG also called on officers serving in the zone to commit themselves to service of the nation, and humanity at large.

He said: “This promotion comes with higher responsibility, so, in all you do always have that at the back of your mind.

“Double efforts at carrying out your duties professionally, especially at this time that the nation and the world is faced with series of security challenges.”

The AIG advised the newly promoted officers to remain steadfast as they faced tougher challenges in their career.

He also advised them to always remain loyal to the police authority in order to succeed in their carrier.

Speaking on behalf of the elevated officers, DCP Udom commended the Presidency and the Police Service Commission for finding them worthy of promotion.

He said the promotion was a call to higher responsibility to the general public and the nation at large.

Udom pledged on behalf of the officers to put in their best to protect lives and property of citizens at all times.

NAN also reports that the newly created Zone 16 comprises of Bayelsa and Rivers States only.