Police decorate newly-promoted nine SPs, 76 ASPs in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command on Thursday decorated nine newly-promoted Superintendents of Police and 76 Assistant Superintendents of Police.

This was according to a statement issued in Gusau by the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, SP Muhammad Shehu.

He said: “Today, 20th January, 2022, the Commissioner of Police, Zamfara Command, Mr Ayuba Elkana, decorated newly-promoted officers serving in the command.

“Nine Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) were decorated with their new ranks of Superintendents of Police (SPs), while 76 unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs II) were decorated with the substantive rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs I).

“The Police commissioner congratulated the newly-promoted officers and urged them to redouble their commitment and hard work, so that they can justify their new ranks.

“Elkanah reminds them that higher responsibilities and challenges have now been added to their schedule of duty, and therefore charged them to put in their best in wherever they do.

“The CP thanks the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, and the Police Service Commission for promoting the officers.

“According to the CP, this will go a long way in boosting the morale of the officers and enhancing their productivity.”

Shehu said in a vote of thanks on behalf of the officers, SP Hassan Bala expressed their appreciation to the IGP for considering them worthy of promotion.

Bala also thanked the Commissioner of Police for the decoration and fatherly advice, promising to work hard and in line with professional ethics and constitutional provisions to justify the confidence reposed in them.