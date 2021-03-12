The Anambra State Police Command has declared wanted a staff of the Local Government Service Commission in Anambra State, Sabina Izuora.

The spokesman of the Command, Haruna Mohammed, made the declaration on Thursday in a statement.

Mohammed said Izuora was wanted in connection with alleged cases of child trafficking, stealing, forgery and perjury.

He said: “The Command enjoined Ndi Anambra and the general public to apprehend or report at the nearest police station, or call police emergency number 07039194332, whenever they see her.”

According to available information, Izuorah was formerly a staff of Social welfare Department of Awka South LGA, but recently transferred to the Social Welfare Department of Ihiala LGA.

