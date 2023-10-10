Police declare lover boy wanted for killing 21-year-old girlfriend

Juliana Francis

The Lagos State Police Command has declared a fleeing lover boy, Benjamin Best Nnanyereugo, wanted for killing his girlfriend in the Ajah area of the state.

This was made known by the spokesman of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, on his X handle on Tuesday.

The Superintendent of Police said Nnanyereugo was suspected of having murdered his 21-year-old girlfriend, Augusta Onuwabhagbe Osedion, on July 13, 2023 in his Oral Estate, Ajah home.

Hundeyin said: “Following the exhaustion of all available options to bring him in, he is declared wanted.

“The suspect is 26 years old, approximately 5’9 ft tall and hails from Abia State.

“He is dark in complexion and speaks English, Igbo and pidgin English fluently.

“If seen, please contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727.