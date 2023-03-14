Police declare Lawmaker wanted, place N1m bounty on him

The Bauchi State Police Command has declared the representative of Bauchi Federal Constituency, Yakubu Shehu, wanted and placed a bounty of N1 million on him.

The lawmaker, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party, has defected to the All Progressives Congress.

This was contained in the Special Police Gazette Bulletin CB: 2685/Bsx/VOL.T/4s distributed by the Bauchi State Police Command spokesperson, SP Ahmed Wakil, on Tuesday in Bauchi.

The bulletin said the Nigeria Police Force, under the authority of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had declared Shehu wanted.

He is wanted “in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, inciting disturbances of public peace and culpable homicide.

“The police are seeking anyone with valid information that will lead to his arrest for interrogation and arraignment on criminal charges.

“Anyone with information that could assist in his arrest should please contact 08151849417 or report at any nearest police station.”

It said the security agency asked anyone with useful information about his whereabouts to contact them, promising a N1 million as a bounty on the lawmaker.