The Nigeria Police has declared a lady seen in a video sucking a baby’s manhood in a 29 minutes video wanted.

The information was released on the Twitter handle of the Police Complaint Unit.

According to the Police, anyone with useful information concerning the lady should immediately alert the nearest Police.

In the 29 minutes video, the lady was bent over a naked baby boy lying supine and repeatedly suckling on his manhood.

It could not be established whether she was the mother of the baby.

This came on the heels of the arrest of 23-year-old undergraduate of the Lagos State University, Adeyeye Oluwatosin Babtunde, seen on a viral video kissing his three-year-old step sister, like he was kissing an adult lover.

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday stated that Babtunde had been handed over to the State Criminal Investigations Department, Panti, Yaba for prosecution.

The declaration of the lady wanted has caused Twitter to be on fire, with many urging the police not to overlook the fact that male children are also being sexually violated by females.

