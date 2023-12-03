Police declare four children of same parents missing in Abia

The Abia State Police Command has declared four schoolchildren of the same parents missing.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Maureen Chinaka, announced this in a statement on Sunday in Umuahia.

She said the children were identified as Chinweotiti Chimaobi (seven) female, Nmesomachi Chimaobi (seven) female, Testimony Chimaobi (four) male, and Godswill Chimaobi (two) male.

Chinaka confirmed that the parents, Chimaobi Agha, and his wife, Oluchi, residents of Umuagu- IBeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area, reported the matter at the Ohuhu Police Divisional Headquarters on November 28.

She said that the incident happened on November 27 when the mother took the children to school.

“The children’s mother escorted them to the junction of her street to board an unknown tricycle destined for Great Ambassadors College, Ukaiuga Nkwoegwu, Ohuhu, in Umuahia North LGA.

“No one escorted or went with them, considering that the eldest is seven years old and the tricyclist is unknown.

“Unfortunately, at the end of the school day, the children did not return home as anticipated.”

She stated that the police initiated an investigation into the whereabouts of the missing children.

According to her, further investigation had shown that the children were not present in school on the specified date, and the investigation to trace the missing children is ongoing.

The police spokesperson, therefore, urged anyone with information that could aid in locating them to promptly report to the nearest police station.