Police declare daughter of ABC transport owner wanted

The Nigeria Police Force has declared Ihuoma Julia Nneji, a daughter of Frank Nneji, the founder of ABC Transport, wanted over alleged cybercrime.

She was declared wanted on Tuesday by the Office of the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Centre, Abuja on its official Facebook page.

Noemi was declared wanted for “criminal defamation, injurious falsehood and cyberstalking”.

The Eagle Online recalls that Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, on September 24, 2024 gave Noemi 24 hours to apologise for a post he said she made with her friends allegedly cyberbullying and blackmailing an Abuja-based businessman from August to September 2024.

Verydarkman threatened to go after her with evidence if she refuses to tender an apology.

