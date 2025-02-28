Police declare 60-year-old man missing in Ogun 

The Ogun State Police Command has announced the disappearance of a 60-year-old man, Goddey Egrandan.

The Command’s Spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, in a statement sighted by The Eagle Online on Thursday, said Egrandan was last seen on December 23, 2024, at around 6am.

According to Odutola, he left his residence at No. 5 Taiwo Street, off Matogun Road, Olambe, Ogun State, to report to work at Benmie Security Outfit in Ikeja, Lagos State, on the said date and since then, has not been seen.

The 60-year-old was described to be about five feet tall and speaks English and Esan fluently.

Odutola, a Chief Superintendent of Police, urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.

“If you have any information regarding Goddey Egrandan’s whereabouts, please contact the nearest police station or the Ogun State Police Command to assist in locating the missing person,” she said.

