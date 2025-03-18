Police declare 35-year-old woman missing in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command has announced the disappearance of a 35-year-old woman, Zainab Obini, on Tuesday.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, in Abakaliki.

Ukandu said Obini of 10 Iroko Street, Ezi Egwu Enohia Itim, Afikpo North LGA, was reported missing by her husband, Obini Chikwe.

According to the PPRO, Obini left her husband’s residence on March 3 and has not returned since.

“The Ebonyi State Police Command informs the public that Zainab Ude Obini, female, residing at 10 Iroko Street, has been declared missing.

“She hails from Ezi Egwu Enohia Itim, Afikpo North LGA. The report was made by her husband, Obini Chikwe, of the same address,” Ukandu stated.

He added, “The missing woman is 1.75 feet tall, fair-skinned, with no tribal marks. She speaks English, Igbo, and Arabic fluently.”

Ukandu further explained, “Mrs Obini left after a disagreement with her husband and has not returned. Efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful.”

The Command urged anyone with useful information to call 08103852797 or 07084006920 immediately.

“You may also contact the Police Public Relations Officer on 08032716251 or report at the nearest police station,” Ukandu added.

