Police declare 30-year-old man missing in Ekiti

The Police Command in Eketi has declared a 30-year-old man, Joseph Anifowose, missing.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abutu Sunday and on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti.

He said Anifowose of Lane 6, Wonder City College Ado-Ekiti, left home on November 6, at about 08:00hrs to an unknown football viewing centre and never returned.

Sunday said he is dark in complexion, six feet tall, speaks Yoruba and English languages fluently and has no tribal marks.

The command said it had commenced investigation to unravel his whereabouts.

He urged anyone with useful information concerning his current location to kindly contact the nearest Police Station or call 09064050086.