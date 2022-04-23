Police declare 12 wanted in Anambra over murder, other offences

The Police have declared 12 persons wanted for engaging in conduct likely to cause breach of public peace at Isu-Aniocha, in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made the declaration in a statement he issued on Friday in Abuja.

Theose declared wanted are Edward Okoye, aka Stone, Donatus Okeke, Onyemazi Ngini, Onyebuchi Okoye, Nonso Eboh and Chukwuka Onyibor.

Others are Chukwujekwu Anaekeokwu, Chika Ilodigwe, Chinedu Okoye, Nonso Obinna Cosmos Okonkwo and Chukwujekwu Okoye.

They are wanted also for alleged conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, terrorism, kidnapping, and cultism, unlawful possession of firearms, house breaking, burglary and malicious damage.

Adejobo stated that Edward Okoye in conjunction with others shot two men Ifeanyi Anazoba (aka Ichafu) and Chukwuebuka Amodo (aka Mutum) dead on January 19, 2019.

The incident happened at a burial in Umuzuocha town in Awka South Local Government area of Anambra, he explained.

He said the victims were beheaded and burnt beyond recognition.

The wanted men also kidnapped two other persons and vandalised property valued at more than N1.2 billion.

Adejobi added that the wanted persons equally attacked and brutalised some mobile police officers detailed to restore calm to the community

He stated that the police had earlier secured a court order to declare the persons wanted.

According to him, the wanted persons are of ages ranging between 25 years and 55 years.

They are all male of Igbo extraction from Isu-Aniocha.

Adejobi called on well-meaning members of the public to assist the police with useful information that could facilitate the arrest of the wanted person to face justice.