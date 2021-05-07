The Federal Capital Territory Police Command says its conducting a discreet investigation into a looting incident that happened at a demolition site on Thursday at Arab Road, Kubwa, Abuja by some yet-to-be-identified residents of the area.

But it stressed that the incident had nothing to do with “Hausas were looting Southerners” as suggested in a video that had gone viral on the social media.

In a statement on Friday, the command’s public relations officer, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said preliminary investigation revealed that the Development Control of the FT earlier conducted a demolition exercise on that day (6th May, 2021) at Arab Road, Kubwa, and some yet-to-be-identified residents seized the opportunity to loot items from the demolition site.

“Nonetheless, police operatives from Kubwa Division swiftly moved to the scene upon receiving the information to restore calm within the area and arrest the suspects,” she said.

The Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident and appealed to residents to remain calm and law-abiding.

The command also implored residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through the GSM numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, 08028940883, and to report the conduct of its officers to the Public Complaints Bureau (PCB) on 09022222352.