Police debunk reports claiming its helicopter delivered food to bandits in Kogi

The Nigeria Police Force has debunked reports claiming that one of its helicopters was used to deliver food items to armed bandits in Kogi State.

A statement on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, described the allegations as “misleading and false”.

The Force clarified that the video making rounds on social media actually captured a “legitimate security operation” in the Obajana axis of Kogi State.

It said: “Contrary to the misleading and false narrative suggesting that the aircraft was used to deliver food items to bandits, the Force categorically states that the video captures a legitimate security operation.”

According to the police, the operation was conducted on Saturday, May 10, 2025 by a coalition of joint security forces, including police operatives, local vigilantes, and hunters.

The deployment of the helicopter was part of a broader tactical mission to tackle banditry and other violent crimes in the region.

“The police helicopter was deployed as part of the mission to provide aerial support and surveillance to ground forces involved in the tactical operation,” Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, stated.

The Force emphasised that it remains resolute in its efforts to secure all parts of the country and condemned the spread of unverified information that could undermine public trust.

“The Force hereby urges members of the public to disregard the unfounded and mischievous claims surrounding the viral video.

“Citizens are encouraged to rely solely on official police communication channels for accurate and verified information regarding security activities,” the NPF stated.

Adejobi reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to national security and assured Nigerians that it would continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure safety.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians and will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to enhance public safety and national security,” he said.

