The police command in Kaduna State has debunked the story doing the rounds on social media that gunmen killed 16 travellers on the Abuja-Kaduna highway on Tuesday as fake.

Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, said in a statement on Friday that on Tuesday, December 8, there was a lone accident on the Kaduna-Zaria expressway involving a commercial bus conveying 19 passengers from Kano to Abuja.

He explained that the driver lost control at a point at Rigachukun, in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State and the bus somersaulted killing nine of the passengers while the 10 others sustained varying degrees of injury.

He said the victims were rushed to a hospital at Kakuri, Kaduna State, where seven other victims gave up the ghost.

“The remaining three victims are still undergoing treatment.

“We implore the general public to discontinue the attribution of this painful loss of lives to banditry,’’ he stated.