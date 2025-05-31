Police crack down on armed robbery, vehicle theft in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command said it has made significant strides in combating crime, arresting suspects, and recovering stolen vehicles and mobile phones.

The spokesperson of the command and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Mansir Hassan, stated this in a statement he issued in Kaduna.

He said: “In a series of operations, in the month of May, the police apprehended individuals suspected of armed robbery and vehicle theft, demonstrating their commitment to maintaining law and order in the state.”

Hassan said operatives recovered five stolen vehicles, including a Toyota Hilux, Toyota Camry, and Honda CRV.

He added that nine Android cell phones were recovered from suspects involved in a robbery attack in Unguwan Rimi, Soba Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

He said a total of nine suspects were arrested in connection with the various cases.

Hassan said the command’s swift response to intelligence reports and public tips led to the successful arrest of suspects and recovery of stolen items.

He added that the operations were conducted along major highways, including the Kaduna to Abuja Expressway, in markets, and residential areas.

He said investigations were ongoing to identify and apprehend other suspects involved in the crimes.

The Police Public Relations Officer said the command’s Commissioner, CP Rabiu Muhammad, commended the officers for their swift response to intelligence.

Muhammad assured the public that the command would continue working tirelessly to ensure that miscreants have no breathing space in the state.

Hassan said the command’s efforts demonstrated its commitment to maintaining law and order in the state, and its dedication to protecting citizens and their property.

