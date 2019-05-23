The police council on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Mohammad Adamu as the Inspector General of Police.

According to Buhari’s aide on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, Adamu’s appointment was confirmed at the Police Council Meeting which held at the State House.

The meeting was presided over by Buhari.

Ahmad tweeted: “The Police Council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari today, confirmed Mohammed Adamu as the substantive Inspector General of Police”.

The President on Thursday had summoned the meeting of the Police Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported earlier that the Council might deliberate on current security challenges across the country with a view to addressing them.

Buhari had, on January 15, appointed Adamu as acting IGP following the statutory retirement of Ibrahim Idris, the former IGP.

Until his appointment by the President, Adamu was an Assistant Inspector-General of Police serving at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.

The Police Council, which is chaired by the President, has all the state governors, minister of Interior, retired Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, chairman of the Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith and the Permanent Secretary of the Commission, Mbaeri Maurice Nnamdi, as members.