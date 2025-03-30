Police constable recruitment: Successful candidates get date to resume training 

The Police Service Commission and the Nigeria Police Force have approved 12th April, 2025, as the resumption date for the commencement of training for all successful candidates in the ongoing 2022 Recruitment of Constables into the Nigeria Police Force.

Applicants who participated in the recently concluded Medical Screening Exercise held between February 26th to 12th March, 2025 are to log-on to the recruitment portal https://apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng to check their application status and print their Training Call-up slip.

The portal will open from tomorrow, Monday, 31st March, 2025.

Successful candidates are to report at designated Police Training Institutions on date and time indicated on their Training Call-up slip for documentation.

The documentation period upon resumption at the Training Schools has been scheduled for 12th – 19th April, 2025. Candidates who fail to report within the time-frame will be considered to have declined the offer.

Successful candidates are to report in clean white T-shirt and shorts with the following: Training Call-up slip, Application Form submission slip, NIN slip, BVN slip, original and photocopies of certificate/credentials as well as other requirements listed on the recruitment portal.

Chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd, has congratulated the successful candidates and enjoined them to be committed to President Bola Tinubu’s desire to give Nigeria a Police Force capable and equipped to ensure the security of lives and property and defend the nation’s democracy.

DIG Argungu who wished the President a happy and joyful 73 birthday said the recruitment of these young Nigerians is obviously a birthday gift from Mr. President. He noted that they should not take this kind gesture for granted. DIG Argungu said the Commission will continue to ensure that its recruitment process is merit based and equitable and in line with the Federal Character policy.

