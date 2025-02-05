One dead, six injured in Abeokuta-Ibadan Road crash, police begin probe

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed that one person died, while six others were severely injured in an accident that occurred along the Abeokuta-Ibadan highway, near Ajobo village in Odeda local government area of Ogun State.

This is as the Police Command said it has launched an investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the fatal motor accident which involved a Lexus ES 350 and a Zafira 1.8 Space Wagon.

According to available information, the accident which occurred on February 4, 2025, at about 14:30 hours, was caused by the reckless driving of the Lexus car, driven by 26-year-old Abiodun Michael, who was traveling toward Abeokuta from Ibadan.

Eyewitness reported that Michael on getting to a sharp bend, reportedly failed to slow down, lost control, and veered off his lane, colliding head-on with the Zafira car driven by 55 years old Popoola Kayode.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State command, Omolola Odutola, said the driver of the Zafira car died on the spot, while six of his passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Upon receipt of reports, Odutola stated that the DPO Odeda division swiftly dispatched motor traffic police and patrol teams to the scene to rescue the victims and secure the area.

She noted that the driver of the Lexus car and his occupants fled the scene while the injured victims were transported to General Hospital, Odeda, for urgent medical attention and those with fractures were later transferred to FMC Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, for specialized treatment.

Odutola said, “ The Ogun State Police Command is investigating a fatal motor accident that occurred on February 4, 2025, at about 14:30 hours, along the Abeokuta/Ibadan highway, near Ajobo village.

“The accident involved a Lexus ES 350 driven by Abiodun Michael, 26 years, of Isolu, Funaab Road, Abeokuta, who was traveling toward Abeokuta from Ibadan and a Zafira 1.8 Space Wagon, driven by Popoola Ishola Kayode, 55 years old, of Olodo via Odeda, who was coming from the opposite direction.

“Tragically, Mr Popoola Ishola Kayode died on the spot while six of his passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The Chief Superintendent of Police noted that the corpse of the deceased was retrieved by his family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

She added that the vehicles involved have been towed to the station for safekeeping and forensic inspection.

While reaffirming the command’s commitment to enforcing road safety regulations and ensuring that reckless drivers face the full weight of the law, Odutola noted investigations are ongoing to apprehend the suspect and bring him to justice.

She, however, urged anyone with relevant information regarding the whereabouts of the fleeing driver or any witnesses to the accident to come forward and assist with the investigation

