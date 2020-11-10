The Police Command in Ekiti has advanced reasons for the temporary withdrawal of its officers and men from Ikere-Ekiti, the second biggest town after Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the town suffered the most grievous attacks and destructions during the last nationwide #EndSARS protests, with property worth millions of naira either burnt or damaged.

NAN also reports that both the area command and the divisional police stations in the town were attacked during the protests, with vehicles and other vital items either burnt or vandalised.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the development, said all the three police stations, where its officers and men used to operate, had been set ablaze along with their operational and personal vehicles.

Abutu said that residents of the community had, however, been told to call certain hotlines anytime they needed the services of the police, especially during emergencies.

Also reacting to the development, the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Adejimi Adu, said that that the withdrawal of services by the police at a time like this was not good enough for the town.

He called on the police authorities in the state to review their stand and return their officers and men to duty.