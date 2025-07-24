Police confirm three teenagers dead after drowning in Jinkiri River

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed three teenagers dead after they reportedly got drowned in a river at Jinkiri Village, Bauchi Local Government Area.

The Spokesman of the Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Bauchi on Wednesday.

Wakil said the victims, identified as Habibu Mohammed, 16; Abubakar Mohammed, 16; and Zailani Sule 14, all residents of Durum Village, reportedly lost their lives following an unfortunate incident that occurred around 1pm on Sunday.

He said that preliminary investigations revealed that the teenagers were carrying out mining activities in the area before they decided to go and swim in the river.

“Despite prompt efforts to get medical help, they sadly died before reaching the hospital,” Wakil said.

He further said that they were examined and confirmed dead at the Specialist Hospital, Bauchi before being released to their families for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

According to him, the Command’s Commissioner, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, expressed condolences to the bereaved families and emphasised the importance of community awareness on water safety, particularly during periods of bad weather.

He said the command had launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Wakil reiterated the command’s commitment to improving safety education to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

