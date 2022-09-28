Police confirm six deaths in Kebbi bullion van accident

The Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed the death of six people including three policemen in a multiple accident Tuesday along Argungu-Birnin Kebbi road in the state.

The Spokesman of the command, SP Abubakar Nafi’u, made the confirmation in a statement Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi.

“The accident occurred when a Carina E car, carrying jerricans of PMS was suspected to have been pursued by a Nigeria Custom Service patrol team from Birnin Kebbi.

“On getting to Jeda village, the Carina E car had a head on collusion with the Bullion van, as a result, bursting into flames and consumed three other cars.

“Consequently, a total of five vehicles and one motorcycle were burnt to ashes.

“Six people including three policemen also died in the inferno, while five other people and three policemen sustained various degree of injuries and were rushed to Federal Medical Center, Birnin Kebbi for medical attention,” he said.

Nafi’u revealed that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, had visited the accident scene.

“He prayed the Almighty Allah to grant the lives of the departed souls an eternal rest and give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“Magaji-Kontagora is also assuring members of the public that a thorough investigation will be carried out to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident,” he added.