Police confirm rescue of abducted ASP in Kwara

The Police Command in Kwara has confirmed the rescue of ASP Ahmed Yusuf from the hands of his abductors in a bush between Kwara and Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that Ahmed, of IGP Monitoring Team attached to the state Command, was abducted from his house in Ilorin by six armed men on Oct. 11.

The Spokesman for the Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, made the confirmation in a statement issued on Sunday in Ilorin.

He said that the police officer was rescued by a combined team of the command tactical teams, Local Vigilante, hunters and Oyo state Amotekun Squad.

Ajayi however said none of the kidnappers was arrested.

The spokesman said the ASP was undergoing medical examination before allowed to join his family.

According to him, effort is being intensified to get the abductors arrested for prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, appreciated the efforts of the police and vigilante teams for the gallantry displayed in the rescue of the ASP.

Odama pledged to flush out all criminal elements from the state.