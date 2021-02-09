The Police on Monday in Abuja confirmed the release of John Makama, father of Bwari Area Council Chairman, John Gabaya, and two others who were kidnapped on February 2.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Bwari Police Station, Biodun Makanjuola, confirmed the development in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said that Gabaya and the other captives were released on Saturday, but he could not ascertain if any ransom was paid by the family members to secure their release.

Makanjuola said that Makama was released alongside two other family members unhurt and had since returned to their home in Tokolo village in Bwari.

He, however, added that four persons were earlier arrested in connection with the crime and kept in custody.

NAN recalls that gunmen had stormed the home of the victims, shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping the victims around 1am on Tuesday.

The kidnappers were said to have left a contact number to reach them, and had already requested for an undisclosed amount to be paid as ransom before the victims could be released.