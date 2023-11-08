Police confirm release of abducted businessman in A’Ibom

The Police in Akwa Ibom has confirmed the release of an abducted businessman, Akpan Essien, in Eket Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket on Wednesday.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) confirmed the release, saying: “Yes, we are aware that the businessman, Essien was released by his abductors”.

“A source who does not want his name mentioned also said that Essien was released on October 27” said the police Spokesperson.

He said that he was held by his abductors for eight days before his release.

The source said Essien secured his freedom after the payment of N50 million as ransom to his abductors.

”Essien was released to the family on Parrot Island Creek between Oron and Calabar towards the Bakassi Peninsula,” he said.

He said that Essien was receiving medical attention in a private hospital in the state.

Recall that Essien was abducted on October 19 at his business premises around 7:30p.m in the evening at Etebi street in Eket.