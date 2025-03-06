Police confirm release of abducted Benue university students

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the release of the three female students abducted by suspected gunmen from Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

The students were kidnapped on February 25, 2025, while returning from a night study session on campus.

This was disclosed in a news flash shared by the Nigerian Television Authority on X on Thursday.

Following their abduction, the university management ordered a one-week mid-semester break to address security challenges.

This was detailed in an internal memo titled “Security Situation on Campus”, issued a day after the abduction and signed by the Registrar, Dr John David.

The National Association of Nigerian Students and the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, had called for intensified efforts to secure their release.

Details of their release have yet to be disclosed.

