The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the release of the remaining 14 abducted students of Greenfield University.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna on Saturday.

Jalige, however, said the details of their release would be communicated later.

The Kaduna State Government also confirmed the release of the students in a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Saturday.

Aruwan said: “The kidnapped students of the Greenfield University, who had been held hostage by armed bandits, have been released by their abductors.

“This was reported to the Kaduna State Government by security agencies.

“According to the reports, at about 2pm on Saturday, the hostages were found released on Kaduna-Abuja road.

“Fourteen persons were released in total, comprising students and staff.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that they were abducted by armed bandits in April and had been in captivity since then.

Five students were gruesomely killed by the bandits in the period.

According to the Commissioner, Governor Nasir El-Rufai welcomes the news of the students’ release and conveyed solace and encouragement to them following their harrowing ordeal.

El-Rufai assured them that the bitterness of the last few weeks was over, adding that it would set the backdrop for positive achievements in their lives, as he wished them well for the future.