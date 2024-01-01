Police confirm passengers abduction in Cross River

The Police in Cross River have confirmed the abduction of some passengers around Nde 3 Corners Akparabong Junction in Ikom Local Government Area of the State.

Spokesperson of the Command, SP Irene Ugbo gave the confirmation, on Monday.

Ugbo however, declined to give details of the attack, but informed that the incident occurred on Sunday.

The abducted passengers, said to be on a transit, when they were ambushed by gunmen who shot at their vehicles, injuring three, while an unspecified number was taken away by the gunmen.

Ugbo said efforts were on to secure the release of the abducted passengers and also ensure no repeat of the incident in the area.

A resident of the community, James Ese, said the three injured persons were rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

Ese said that the Akparabong Junction had become a nightmare for motorists and commuters in the last three weeks.

While alleging herdsmen to be responsible for the almost daily attack on the road, he called on security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities.

“We want the police to rise up to the challenge and end this menace to passengers in the last three weeks.

“This particular area of the Nde 3 Corners Akparabong Junction has become a bloodbath spot owing to kidnapping activities with over four deaths, including a baby, recorded this past week,” he said.