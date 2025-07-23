Police confirm officer killed in suspected robbery attack

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a police officer, Sgt Aminu Yusuf, reportedly shot dead by armed men while escorting an expatriate in Benin City.

Spokesperson for the command, CSP Moses Yamu, disclosed that two suspects had been arrested in connection with the attack.

According to him, a manhunt is underway to apprehend other fleeing suspects.

The incident was said to have occurred on July 16 along First East Circular Road in Benin City.

According to sources, Sgt Yusuf was escorting a vehicle belonging to the expatriate after a cash withdrawal from a bank when they were ambushed by four armed men.

The attackers reportedly opened fire on the team, fatally wounding the officer and fleeing with his AK-47 rifle.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a doctor.

Yamu said security operatives have since intensified efforts to track down the remaining suspects and recover the stolen weapon. (NAN)

Post Views: 21