Police confirm number of deaths in Rivers tanker explosion

The Rivers State Police Command says three persons lost their lives in a fuel tanker explosion that occurred in the state on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when a petrol-laden tanker veered off the road, colliding with a taxi and bursting into flames.

This was at the Obiri Ikwerre flyover section of the East-West Road around 9am on Tuesday.

Grace Iringe-Koko, spokesperson of the command, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, that the car’s occupants were severely burnt and that they could not be identified.

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said: “I can confirm that three persons perished after a tanker carrying petrol fell on a commercial vehicle at the Obiri Ikwerre flyover stretch of the East-West Road.

“The Fire Service has successfully put out the fire, but the area has been cordoned off due to ongoing petrol leakage from the tanker.

Also Read:

“The Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, and I were on the ground earlier to assess the situation.”

Iringe-Koko added that traffic has been diverted from the flyover to alternative routes to prevent further casualties.

A NAN correspondent who visited the accident scene saw the burnt vehicle and charred bodies of victims of the inferno on the road.

The incident happened a few kilometres from the Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital and University of Port Harcourt.

There was an extensive gridlock stretching a few kilometres on the road that connects to the N200 billion Ring Road project currently being constructed by the Rivers State Government.

An eyewitness, Ebiere Faith, noted that the explosion’s impact was felt kilometres away from her office.

“Some individuals said that their glass windows were shattered due to the impact of the explosion,” Faith told NAN.