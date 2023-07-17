Police confirm murder of Nsukka Councillor, arrest one suspect

828 828

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the murder of Nelson Sylvester, the Councilor representing Eha-Ulo ward, in Nsukka Local Government Area (LGA) Legislative Council, Enugu State, Sunday.

In a statement issued in Enugu Monday, Daniel Ndukwe, the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Enugu State, said that police had arrested one male suspect, a member of a criminal gang alleged to have attacked and killed Sylvester Sunday night.

“Police have arrested one male suspect and a member of the criminal gang, alleged to have attacked and murdered one Nelson Sylvester, Councilor representing Eha-Ulo ward of Ehalumona.

“The incident happened about 11.30pm on Sunday night at Umualoji Village in Ehalumona community of Nsukka LGA.

“The Commissioner of police in Enugu State has ordered intense discreet investigations and manhunt of the assailants.

“Further development shall be communicated in due course to the public,” Ndukwe said.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness who did not disclose his name told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that about eight gunmen stormed Sylvester’s residence around 11.00pm on Sunday.

He said that when the gunmen entered Sylvester’s residence they started shooting sporadically to scare people away, before shooting him dead as he tried to run away.

“I was in my house on Sunday night when I started hearing sporadic gunshots inside the late councillor’s compound.

“I suspected that it was in the process that they shot him dead and left immediately on their motorcycles,” he said.

He said Sylvester had been in the forefront of fighting any form of criminality in the Eha-Ulo ward even before he was elected councillor on February 29, 2022.

“I suspect those criminals saw him as an obstacle, preventing them from committing crimes.

“Eha-Ulo ward has lost a good man who spent his time and energy to ensure security for everybody,” he said.

“Security agencies should ensure that those behind this heinous crime were brought to book,” he said.

When contacted, Jude Omeje, Leader, Nsukka Legislative Council, confirmed the incident and described the killing of Sylvester by unidentified gunmen as painful and barbaric.

Omeje said he had led other councillors in Nsukka LG to pay a condolence visit to the family of their late colleague on Monday morning.

“Yesterday (Sunday) was a black Sunday to Nsukka Legislative Council as well as Nsukka LG because of the murder,” he said.

The council leader urged security agencies in Nsukka Local Government Area and Enugu State to ensure that all those behind the killing were arrested and prosecuted