Police confirm killing of Zamfara traditional ruler, four others by bandits

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the killing of the District Head of Gada in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Umaru Bawan-Allah, and four others by bandits.

The Commissioner of police in the state, Ayuba Elkanah, disclosed this at a news conference in Gusau on Wednesday.

Elkanah said: “Today at about 0335hrs, armed bandits in large number invaded Gada Village in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state, where they killed the District Head of the area, Alhaji Umaru Bawan-Allah, along with four other villagers and kidnapped some community members.

“The police tactical operatives in collaboration with the Military and Vigilante responded promptly and engaged the assailants to a serious gun battle.

“The joint tactical teams were able to disperse the hoodlums and rescued 10 kidnapped victims, including a one-year-old baby.

“Normalcy has already been restored in the affected area and its environ with improved confidence building patrol by security forces.”