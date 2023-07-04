Police confirm killing of six  persons in Zamfara

828 828

The Police Command in Zamfara has confirmed the killing of six persons in an attack by local vigilantes, Yan Sakai, in Kadamutsawa community of Bungudu Local Government Area.

A statement issued Tuesday in Gusau by the Command Spokesman, ASP Yazid Abubakar said the attack, which took place on June 28, left four people injured.

“The injured victims have been taken to Kwatarkoshi hospital where one of them died while receiving treatment,” he added.

According to him, the police divisional police officer in Kwatorkoshi led a strike force of the division in collaboration with the military personnel to the scene.

“The hoodlums escaped, but effort is ongoing by the police to fish out the culprits and bring them to justice,” Abubakar said.

He appealed to relatives of those affected to remain calm and allow the authorities to handle the situation.