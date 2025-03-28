Police confirm killing of personnel, four CPG members, two hunters in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one policeman, four Community Protection Guards (CPG) members, and two hunters in a fierce gun battle between security personnel and bandits.

In a statement on Friday, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Yazid Abubakar, confirmed this in a statement released on Friday.

According to him, the attack occurred at around 3:40 AM when a large group of bandits stormed Keta village in Tsafe Local Government Area with the intention of attacking residents.

DSP Abubakar explained that a joint security operation, comprising the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), hunters, and Community Protection Guards (CPG) members, was quickly mobilized to repel the attack.

During the intense gun battle, one police officer, four CPG members, and two hunters lost their lives.

He also confirmed that several bandits were killed, including a notorious bandit leader, Dan Isihu, who was the younger brother of the most-wanted bandit leader, Ado Alero.

Two hunters who sustained serious injuries are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Gusau.

“As part of the Zamfara State Police Command’s efforts to rid the state of crime and restore confidence among its citizens, a joint operation was conducted to repel a bandits’ attack on Keta town in Tsafe LGA,” DSP Abubakar stated.

He reassured residents that the police remain committed to restoring peace in the state and urged them to report any suspicious activities to security agencies for swift action

