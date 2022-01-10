Police confirm killing of ESN member in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a member of Ebubeagu Security Network (ESN).

The victim, Ifeanyi Orogbo, 32, was murdered and partially burnt by the assailants.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Loveth Odah, disclosed that the incident occurred Saturday night in Igweledeoha, Amagu, in Ikwo Local Government Area of the South eastern State.

DPO of Ikwo Police Division said that he received a phone call from one source at Igweledeoha that one ESN operative had been murdered.

“He was partially burnt by the unknown persons in his beer parlour shop on Agubia Road.

“The DPO said that he quickly mobilized a team of police operatives to the area but the culprits had deserted the place when they got there.

“He said the corpse has been taken to the General Hospital for preservation and autopsy,” the police spokesperson said.

Odah added that two suspects had been arrested in connection with the crime.

She said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Garba Aliyu, has expressed dismay over the killing and promised to bring the perpetrators to book.

NAN