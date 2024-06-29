Police confirm kidnap of Rarara’s 75-year-old mother

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the kidnapping of a 75-year-old, Hauwa’u Adamu, mother of renowned Hausa singer, Dauda Kahutu, better known as Rarara.

The confirmation was contained in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Abubakar Aliyu, on Friday.

The Police Public Relations Officer said the elderly woman was kidnapped at her residence in Kahutu, Danja Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Friday.

Aliyu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said: “Today, June 28, at about 1:30am, an information was received at the Danja Divisional Police Headquarters, that some suspected kidnappers silently invaded the residence of one Hauwa’u Adamu, aged 75, in Kahutu village, Danja Local Government and kidnapped her.

“Upon receipt of the report, promptly, the DPO Danja led a team of operatives to the scene with a view to arresting the culprits and unhurt rescue of the victim.”

However, the kidnappers had already fled with the victim.

The PPRO further explained that two suspects were arrested during investigation for questioning on the matter.

Aliyu said that further developments would be communicated in due course as the investigation into the matter was in progress.