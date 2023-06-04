Police confirm gunmen attack on Ebonyi communities

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed an attack on two communities in the state by suspected gunmen on Friday night.

Spokesperson of the Command, SP Onome Onovewakpoyeya, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Onovwakpoyeya, who spoke on Saturday in Abakaliki, the state capital, said the police had commenced investigation to unravel those behind the attacks.

She said that the communities affected by the attack were Uburu and Okposi in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

She said: “The command is aware of the attack and investigation has commenced in order to arrest the suspects.

“A Sienna car and two other vehicles were burnt.

“A passerby was shot in the shoulder and is receiving treatment at the hospital.”