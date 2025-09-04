Police confirm four dead in Abuja fatal accident

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has confirmed at least four persons dead in a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at about 1:30 p.m., along the Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway by Mabushi Underbridge.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the deaths in a statement released on Thursday.

The Eagle Online earlier reported that a family of three had died after some touts had stopped their vehicle for flouting their rules by reportedly stopping to pick up a passenger who was a relative.

The refusal of the driver to pay the “fine” angered the touts, who reportedly forced their way into the vehicle, dragging the steering wheel and eventually causing the accident.

However, Spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, said preliminary investigations showed that the driver of the vehicle, one Emeka Ehekweme, was with his wife before they were accosted by three unidentified suspects who forcefully entered the vehicle near Berger Junction, Utako.

She noted that in the ensuing struggle for control of the steering, the vehicle lost control, struck another parked Mazda vehicle and somersaulted into a bridge pillar.

Ehekweme, his wife and two of the assailants died on the spot, while the third assailant was rushed to the National Hospital.

“The FCT Police Command regretfully wishes to confirm a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on 3rd September 2025 at about 1:30 p.m. along Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway by Mabushi Underbridge.

“Preliminary findings indicate that a grey Toyota Highlander, registration number ABJ 206 EC, driven by one Emeka Ehekweme with his wife, was accosted by three unidentified suspects who forcefully entered the vehicle near Berger Junction, Utako.

“In the ensuing struggle for control of the steering, the vehicle lost control, struck another parked Mazda vehicle and somersaulted into a bridge pillar.

“The Highlander’s driver, his wife, and two of the assailants were confirmed dead on arrival at the National Hospital, while a third suspect is currently receiving treatment.

“The Mazda driver, one Suleman Mohammed, sustained no life-threatening injuries,” the statement partly read.

The PPRO commiserated with the family of the deceased, further stating that investigations were underway into the circumstances of the incident.

She assured members of the public of a “thorough investigation” by the Police, adding that further developments will be communicated in due course.

“Investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway. The Command commiserates with the families of the deceased and assures the public of a thorough investigation to ascertain the facts of the matter. Further development will be communicated in due course,” Adeh added.

