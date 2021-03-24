The Ekiti State Police Command has announced the death of the policewoman shot during last Saturday’s State Assembly bye election in Ekiti State, Bukola Oluwoye.

The Command said this in a statement on Tuesday by its spokesman, Sunday Abutu.

Abutu said: “With the deepest sorrow, the Command announces the death of Woman Sergeant Oluwoye Bukola, who was shot by a group of thugs, that invaded ward 7, Unit 7, during the recent Ekiti East House of Assembly Bye Election.

“She died at about 1800hrs on Monday, being 22/03/2021, at the Federal Teaching Hospital, (FETHI), Ado-Ekiti, after fighting for her life for days.

“The Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, CP Babatunde Mobayo, on behalf of the Command, sympathizes with her family and prays to God to grant her soul eternal rest.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the deceased, who was one of eight persons shot during the bye election, had been in a critical condition following the shooting, raising initial anxiety that she died immediately after the attack.

The police authorities, however, clarified that Oluwoye had been recuperating in hospital since the incident until her death on Monday.

Meanwhile, the statement stated that the suspects, who committed the heinous crime, had been arrested and charged to court on Monday.