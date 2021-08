Police confirm death of 21 persons as Jigawa culvert collapses

The Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed the death of 21 persons in Sunday’s road mishap that occurred in Gwaram Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the command, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Dutse on Sunday.

Shiisu said the incident occurred after a Hummer Bus, conveying 18 passengers from Kano State to Adamawa State, and an unregistered lorry with three passengers fell into a broken culvert covered with flood water.

He said: “Today, at about 6am, we received a distress call from Radabi Village that an accident occurred on the Gwaram-Basirka Road.

“The accident occurred after one Hummer bus with Reg. No. FYK 406 ZA, and a Canter lorry fell into broken culvert full of water.

“Victims were evacuated to Basirka Hospital, where 21of the passengers were confirmed dead by a medical doctor.”

He said one of the passengers, 26-year-old Simon Chinapi from Mubi in Adamawa State, survived.

According to Shiisu, the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Tafida, has visited the scene and directed prompt and discrete investigation into the incident.