Police confirm deadly attack on Benue town

The Benue State Police Command on Saturday confirmed a deadly attack on Yelwata town in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, told newsmen in Makurdi that the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Edet said that during the invasion, security operatives engaged the attackers in a fierce exchange of gunfire.

She also said that the attackers killed people but declined to mention the figure.

“According to our information, it happened in the early hours of Saturday, when suspected bandits invaded Yelwata town.

“The police and tactical teams posted to the town and reinforcements responded swiftly to the attack and engaged the attackers in a fierce exchange, and some of the attackers were killed in the process.

“But it’s with great sadness that we report that some individuals lost their lives and others sustained injuries.

“The police, however, have not relented and are still in pursuit of the attackers and will continue to keep everyone safe,” she said.

However, a resident of Yelewata town told NAN that more than 70 corpses were already recovered, adding that the search for people missing was still on.

“The death toll will rise as the search and rescue mission is on. Many were burnt already in stores.

“I am right here on the ground. More than 85 per cent of the victims are IDPs that ran from Antsa, Dooka, Kadarko, and Giza areas and are taking refuge at various stores in Yelwata Market and residences.

“There is a police station and military checkpoint here in Yelwata town, but they were outnumbered by attackers,” the source said.

