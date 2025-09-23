Police take custody of self-kidnap suspect from Army

The Anambra State Police Command has taken custody of a 38-year-old man, who allegedly faked his own abduction, from personnel of the 302 Artillery Regiment of the Nigerian Army, Onitsha.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Awka.
Ikenga said preliminary investigation revealed that on August 15, the suspect staged his own kidnap and sent a text message to his family, demanding a ransom of N20 million for his supposed release.
He added that on September 15, the police formally received the suspect from the army for further investigation.
“The suspect allegedly staged his own kidnap to extort money from his family members.
“Acting on a technology-driven intelligence, he was arrested in his hideout in Rivers,” he said.
He assured the public of the command’s diligent investigation to ensure justice was served.