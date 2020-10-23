The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed Thursday’s attack on Uburu Police Station in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state by suspected hoodlums.

The Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, Philip Maku, said suspected hoodlums attacked some police officers on duty, after which they razed the station down.

According to him, some of the police officers sustained varying degrees of injury while trying to manage the situation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the burnt police station is located at the back of the house of the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonaya Onu, in Uburu Community.

The CP, however, condemned the attack and urged officers and men of the command to remain calm and continue to manage the situation professionally.

NAN recalls that some suspected hoodlums, under the guise of #EndSARS protest, had on Wednesday set two police divisions ablaze in Abakaliki, leaving two policemen wounded and releasing eight suspects in the police cell.