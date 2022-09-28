Police confirm attack on joint operation team in Enugu community

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed an attack on a joint operation checkpoint at Amodu community on Amodu Road in Nkanu West Local Government Area.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed this in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the incident happened within the morning hours at about 8am.

He, however, said that the joint operation team “dealt seriously” with the hoodlums who used two Lexus Jeeps and a bus to carry out the attack.

He said: “There was an attack on a joint operation team at a checkpoint on Amodu in Nkanu West LGA in the morning hours of today, September 27.

“However, I await full briefing on the incident due to ongoing intense manhunt of the masked assailants, most of whom escaped the scene of the incident with fatal gunshot injuries.

“The assailants had to take to their heels after confronting a well prepared joint operation team in gun duel that lasted some minutes.”

Ndukwe said further development would be communicated on the matter, while the team combed the general area in a manhunt for the assailants.