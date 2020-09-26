The Police in Borno on Saturday confirmed the death of eight policemen and three members of the Civilian Joint Task Force in an attack on the convoy of officials of Borno government.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Edet Okon, who disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri, also said 13 others were injured.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the officials, who are members of the IDP Resettlement Committee, were on the way to Baga town when they were attacked.

The state governor , Prof. Babagana Zulum was not in the convoy when the attack occurred.

Okon said that at about 12pm on Friday, the security convoy heading to Baga came under heavy gun attack by armed men, suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents.

He said that the security convoy returned fire and successfully repelled the attack.

“In the ensuing gun fight however, casualties were recorded on both sides.

“Unfortunately, eight policemen and three members of the Civilian Joint Task Force paid the supreme price.

“Thirteen other persons sustained varying degrees of injury and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Makwashi assures members of the public that the Nigeria Police is determined to carry out its constitutional mandate of protecting lives and property”, he said.

He assured that the police would not relent in providing the needed security for the good citizens of Borno at all times.