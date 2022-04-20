Police confirm attack on Anaku division in Anambra

The Police in Anambra has confirmed that its Divisional Headquarters in Anaku, Anyamelum in Anambra, was on Wednesday morning attacked by arsonists.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, affirming that no life was lost.

Ikenga said the attackers were courageously repelled by men on duty.

He stated three police operational vehicles in the premises were set on fire.

“The Anambra Police operatives courageously and successfully repelled an attack on Anaku divisional headquarters in the early hours of April 20.

“The operatives stood firm and engaged the hoodlums which made them to flee the scene.

“The miscreants in a bid to escape threw bonfires inside the station and it affected three of police operational vehicles.

“No casualty on part of police and all police arms are intact,” he stated.

He affirmed that calm was restored to the area following the deployment of reinforcements and that operation was still ongoing at press time.