Police confirm attack on Adamawa community, begin investigation

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed attack by gunmen on Kwapre community in Hong Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Yola on Tuesday.

Nguroje, a Superintendent of Police, said that the incident occurred on Monday, Christmas Day, and investigation had since commenced.

According to him, the Command’s Commissioner, Babatola Afolabi, has deployed officers and directed that the incident should be investigated.

He called on the general public to report any suspicious character to the police and other security agencies to ensure security in the state and the country at large.

Simon Buba, District Head of Dugwaba, also confirmed to newsmen that two persons were killed during the attack.

According to Buba, the gunmen were suspected to be members of Boko Haram who invaded with motorcycles, carted away food items and rushed towards Sambisa Forest.