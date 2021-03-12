The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed an attack on Federal College of Forestry and Mechanisation located in Mando area of Kaduna.

The College is located close to the Kaduna International Airport, where bandits recently abducted some workers of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige, confirmed the attack to the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone interview on Friday in Kaduna.

Jalige said the attack happened at about 3am of Friday, with unspecified number of students abducted.

“Yes students were kidnapped but we don’t have the exact number of students kidnapped,” he added.

Jalige however said police and military operatives are working to trace the kidnappers and rescue the students.

He said the Command will give update on the incident.