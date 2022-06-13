Police confirm arrest of suspected Boko Haram terrorist in Borno

The Borno Police Command says security operatives have arrested a Boko Haram suspect, Mubarak Alhaji Jubunai, in Gamborun Ngala Local Government Area of the North-Eastern state.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Abdu Umar, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Maiduguri on Monday.

He said that the suspect was apprehended by troops of 3 Battalion of the Nigerian Army on April 28, while attempting to infiltrate the town.

He explained that the suspect was transferred to the police by the 7 Division Intelligence Brigade, Maimalari Cantonment, for further investigation.

Umar said that during preliminary investigation, the suspect denied being a Boko Haram member, but claimed that he was once an armed robber.

The police boss said that the suspects also claimed to have repented years back, ensuring that investigation is ongoing to ascertain his culpability or innocence.